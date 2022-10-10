MIDWAY – A little bit of a lull threatened to chip into its solid lead. But Oak Grove quickly got back on track and finished off county rival West Davidson.

The Grizzlies established a sizable lead, including running away with the second set, but trailed early in the third before rallying to close out the Dragons 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.

