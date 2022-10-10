MIDWAY – A little bit of a lull threatened to chip into its solid lead. But Oak Grove quickly got back on track and finished off county rival West Davidson.
The Grizzlies established a sizable lead, including running away with the second set, but trailed early in the third before rallying to close out the Dragons 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 in nonconference volleyball Monday at Oak Grove.
“Overall, we played very well,” Oak Grove coach Sissy Rausch said. “We were just kind of flat in there – we were flat in the JV game as well. The (West fan) who chants also affects the flatness – six years of that,” she said with a smile.
“We’re in a position right now where we have a lot of trust. We subbed and we believe in all those girls to be able to pull it back around. That’s kind of where we’re sitting right now mentally, and I hope we stay there. I think the sign of any good team is the ability to make a mistake and find a way to claw back.”
Ciara Major had 13 kills and eight blocks to lead the Grizzlies (12-8), stepping out of conference after extending their lead atop the Mid-Piedmont 3A last week. Savannah Tiller added 25 digs while Tatum Tesh had 27 assists.
Bella Grieser chipped in eight kills while Emma Sechrist and Georgia Barnett each had five kills as Oak Grove bounced back against West after losing 3-1 in the teams’ previous meeting Sept. 21.
“It feels good,” said Major, a sophomore. “We just really have to focus on keeping our energy up. And that’s really what gets us every time when we get down. We just don’t have the energy. But once we get that energy going, then we start rolling.”
The Grizzlies fended off the Dragons in the first set, scoring six of eight points – beginning with a pair of kills by Grieser – to lead 24-19 after West clawed within one. Oak Grove then quickly led 12-5 in the second and pushed its lead to double digits twice before Katie Maddock’s kill finished off the 10-point win.
In the third, West (13-9) scored the first four points to lead early and led by two as late as 18-16. But with the score tied 20-20, the Grizzlies, keyed by a strong serve by Olivia Dixon and a block by Major, won three straight points to gain the edge and finished off the victory on a kill by Kyleigh Rains.
“The energy just dropped a little bit,” Major said. “And then we came back and just snapped right back into it. It’s just picking each other up, like, ‘Hey, you make a mistake and you’ve got to move on. Go out there and power it.’ It’s the best feeling in the world – such a confidence booster,” she said with a smile.
Oak Grove – featuring seniors Alissa Russ, Hailey Kidder, Maddock, Jenna Gadd and Grieser – will host Montgomery Central for Senior Night tonight before concluding regular-season play Thursday at Central Davidson. The MPC tournament, in which Oak Grove will host the semifinals and final, will be next week.
“We’re excited to honor these girls,” Rausch said of Senior Night. “They’ve put in a lot of time and effort. We have a really good senior class that’s very supportive of each other, does things the right way and has given us everything they’ve got for four years. So it’s an honor to see them step on the court.”