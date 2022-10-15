MIDWAY — Isaiah McGuffin rushed for all four Oak Grove touchdowns as the Grizzlies defeated visiting Ledford 28-20 Friday night in the battle for sole possession of first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference.
McGuffin, who ran for a total 111 yards, scored on carries of 14, 21, 13 and 1 yards after bursting through the middle of the Panthers line.
Oak Grove took the lead for good at 21-14 when McGuffin scored on a 13-yard run and capped a three-play 84-yard drive with 3:49 left in the third quarter. Alex Carr brought Ledford within one on an 11-yard touchdown run with 8:04 left in the game but the middle of the Oak Grove line stopped Alex Sanford just short of the goal line on the two-point conversion attempt.
McGuffin’s final touchdown, on the 1-yard plunge, extended the margin to 28-20 and Ledford failed to answer.
Following a kickoff into the endzone, Ledford drove from its 20 to the Oak Grove 9 in just six plays. The Panthers got no closer to the end zone as a 2-yard loss on first-and-goal was followed by two false start penalties, the last two of 18 for 116 yards. A 1-yard gain made it 3-and-goal at the 19 and the Grizzlies batted away Carr’s passes on the next two, the last one falling to the ground at the 2.
Oak Grove improved to 8-0 and 3-0 in the MPC. Ledford dropped to 7-1 overall and fell into a tie in the loss column in the league with North Davidson and Central Davidson. Oak Grove hosts Central Davidson while Ledford travels to North Davidson on the last night of the regular season, Oct. 28.
Oak Grove moved the ball on all of its scoring drives largely through the passing of quarterback Connor Creech and McGuffin’s running. Creech threw for 205 yards, 176 of them on four throws, and survived two first-half interceptions.
A 50-yarder help set up McGuffin’s 14-yard touchdown and the first of Aiden Daughtry’s four extra points put the Grizzlies up 7-6 with 3:21 left in a first half in which Ledford piled up yardage but managed just one touchdown, had the extra point block and couldn’t convert on three other scoring opportunities against the Grizzlies defense.
A 22-yard throw to Gavin Stinson was part of a six-play drive that ended in McGuffin’s 21-yard touchdown run and Creech notched a 52-yard completion (one to Stinson and one to Jake Smith) on each of the last two scoring marches.
Carr threw for 192 yards and a touchdown and ran for 106 as Ledford finished with a 452-377 advantage in total yardage. In the first half, the Panthers held a 235-156 advantage in offense in the first half but only put the ball in the end zone when Carr completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Walker behind the Oak Grove secondary with 6:06 left in the first quarter for a lead that stayed at 6-0 when the extra point was blocked.
Ledford threatened four other times in the first half. The first of those ended in a turnover on downs at the Oak Grove 5. The second was derailed by first an ineligible receiver penalty that negated a 62-yard completion to the Grizzlies' 1 and then an incompletion. The third ended on a fourth-down incompletion at the Oak Grove 25 after a pass was dropped in the end zone, and the fourth ended in a fourth-down incompletion at the Grizzlies’ 26.
Carr hit just 7 of 19 passes in the first half and was 3 of 6 in the second half as Ledford relied more on its running attack. The Panthers called all running plays on its first possession of the second half, which ended with Sanford scoring on a 9-yard run and Carr running for a 2-point conversion and a 14-14 tie.