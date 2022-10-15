Oak Grove Grizzly - 299C.jpg

MIDWAY — Isaiah McGuffin rushed for all four Oak Grove touchdowns as the Grizzlies defeated visiting Ledford 28-20 Friday night in the battle for sole possession of first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference.

McGuffin, who ran for a total 111 yards, scored on carries of 14, 21, 13 and 1 yards after bursting through the middle of the Panthers line.

Trending Videos