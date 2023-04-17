MIDWAY – There weren’t a ton of scoring chances for either team. But Oak Grove made the most of one of the few it did have.
The Grizzlies scored the lone goal of the match just before halftime and, in a tight, back-and-forth match, held on the rest of the way to beat rival Ledford 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Oak Grove.
“I think they played really well,” said Oak Grove coach Kristin Bethard, stepping up while head coach Kimmi Duncan is away on maternity leave. “They made some really good connections.
“They listened to me really well, especially for it being our first game together. They did everything I asked. They utilized each other, trusted each other and they did a great job with their passing game tonight.”
Haley Long netted a goal in the 39th minute off an assist by freshman Katherine Lockamy for the Grizzlies (7-1-1 overall, 2-1 conference), who came in tied for third in the MPC with North Davidson behind a first-place tie between Asheboro and Ledford.
“It felt great,” said Long, a senior midfielder. “Ledford being a rival, and a lot of girls from basketball are out there too. So, it felt good to get that win.”
Oak Grove had the early advantage but Ledford seemed to even things more toward the latter minutes of the first half. But, in the final moments just before halftime, Lockamy controlled a ball up the left side and centered a pass to Long, the young program’s all-time leading scorer, to put the Grizzlies up a goal.
“It was great combinations,” Long said. “We got it out wide, and Katherine made a great ball right back to me. I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time and I just buried it in the corner.
“It felt really good. We’re all very tight with each other. It just felt great.”
Each team had a handful of chances in the second half – the Panthers nearly tied the score on a scramble near the goal in the 47th minute, while Oak Grove had a pair of chances to pull away in the 63rd minute and again in the 72nd minute. But the defenses held firm.
“I thought we played really well defensively – we played outstanding,” Ledford coach John Blake said. “They’re a good team and they can really score. We were able to hold them to one goal and it was a little bit of a disputed goal.
“But we didn’t give them a great chance all night. Our goalkeeper played fantastic and made some great saves. They’re a good team and we knew that going in. But I thought as a collective team we played really good defense.”
Senior goalkeeper Maddie Callahan had a particularly strong night for the Panthers (7-6-1, 2-1), finishing with 13 saves – including a couple outstanding stops near the net. Freshman goalkeeper Carmen DiFoggio made four saves for the Grizzlies, who outshot Ledford 20-5 for the match but were largely forced to shoot from distance.
Both teams continue conference play Wednesday, as the Panthers host Asheboro while Oak Grove visits Montgomery Central. The Grizzlies will also play Friday at nonconference foe Trinity.
“I think the conference is wide open – anybody can beat anybody any given night,” Blake said. “They beat North Davidson, and I think North Davidson’s good. Asheboro beat them. So, you just don’t know. But I think that’s good for our conference and good competition.”