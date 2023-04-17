MIDWAY – There weren’t a ton of scoring chances for either team. But Oak Grove made the most of one of the few it did have.

The Grizzlies scored the lone goal of the match just before halftime and, in a tight, back-and-forth match, held on the rest of the way to beat rival Ledford 1-0 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls soccer Monday at Oak Grove.

