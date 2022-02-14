WINSTON-SALEM — Sometimes athletes don’t participate in a ton of indoor track and field competitions. So, they must take advantage of their opportunities when they have them.
That’s exactly what Southern Guilford’s Nick Blackston and Oak Grove’s Jacob Murphy did.
Blackston, running the boys 300 meter dash, and Murphy, competing in the boys pole vault, each won their event to highlight Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A state championship at JDL Fast Track.
“It’s a whole lot of emotions going through me,” Blackston said with a big smile. “I did this for my teammates, myself, the man above, my parents — I did it for everybody, including myself.”
Murphy finished with a height of 13-00.00, outlasting second-place Jack Daffron of Croatan (12-06.00). That mark equaled Murphy’s second-place height during last year’s outdoor meet.
The championship is believed to be the first individual title in the young program’s history as Oak Grove finished 13th in the boys teams standings with 14 points.
“It feels great,” said Murphy, a senior. “Just trying to be confident.”
Oak Grove’s Carter Tyree finished fifth with a height of 11-06.00 — earning another top-five finish after taking fourth in the outdoor meet last spring. So, the pair look to set high expectations for their outdoor season.
“Both of them are just naturally talented athletes,” Oak Grove coach Shawn Loggins said. “You can tell looking at Jacob — when he’s not jumping, he’s in the weight room. To do this, you have to have weight room time as well.”
Southern finished ninth in the boys team standings with 19 points. Tianna Spinks (second — girls 300 dash, 41.51; sixth — girls 55 dash, 7.47) twice finished in the top 10 for 11 points and a 15th-place finish in the girls team standings.
Kameron Austin (third — boys 500 dash, 1:09.46) and James Squires (sixth — boys shot put, 43-07.50) also tallied top-10 finishes. But it was Blackston’s win in the boys 55 hurdles — finishing in 7.86 seconds — that highlighted the afternoon.
“This is my first year doing indoors — my first year ever doing hurdles,” said Blackston, a junior. “I saw the other people’s times and I was like, ‘I definitely have to kick it up.’ Once I got through like the third hurdle and I was in front, I just kept going, didn’t look back and here I am.”
Overall, it was a strong performance by the Storm.
“No. 1 we work with some good kids,” Southern coach Larry Ratliff said. “They’re talented and we really don’t have any trouble with them. So, that makes it worthwhile and a lot easier. We just try to have them believe in themselves, get them prepared.”
Also finishing in the top 10 was Ledford’s Isaac Reyna, who posted a time of 10:13.18 to finish eighth in the boys 3200 run.
Croatan captured both team titles — totaling 72.5 points to top West Carteret (49) in the boys standings and 73.5 points to beat Dudley (52) atop the girls standings.
In the 4A meet earlier in the day, Southwest Guilford’s Tamya Davidson finished fourth in the girls shot put with a mark of 34-00.25 while Sady Moody was 11th with a distance of 30-11.00.
Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie, who was ninth in last year’s outdoor meet, took sixth in the boys shot put with a distance of 48-02.00, while William Murphy was ninth in the boys long jump with a mark of 20-06.50.
Cuthberston won both team titles — totaling 91 points to beat Marvin Ridge (40) in the girls team standings and 45 points to edge Porter Ridge (44) as the top four teams were all within four points in the boys teams standings.
