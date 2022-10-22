TROY — Oak Grove pounded host Montgomery Central 54-20 on Friday and clinched at least a share of the Mid-Piedmont 3A championship.
The Grizzlies, 9-0 overall, improved to 4-0 in the league as they stayed a game ahead of Ledford and Central Davidson with a game remaining next Friday. Oak Grove will play host to Central while Ledford travels to North Davidson, which fell out of the championship race with a loss to Central on Friday.
WALLBURG — Alex Sanford ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns as Ledford defeated Asheboro 56-7 on Friday at Ledford. The Panthers improved to 8-1 and at 3-1 in the Mid-Piedmont Conference, remaining in a tie with Central Davidson for second place.
Ledford senior quarterback Alex Carr ran for 60 yards and one touchdown and passed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Kamden White and Canon Roberts.
THOMASVILLE — Thomasville turned back East Davidson 33-29 in a Central Carolina 1A/2A contest at East on Friday.
The Bulldogs built a 21-7 lead by halftime and owned a 27-14 margin entering the third quarter.
Thomasville, 8-1 overall, improved to 4-1 in the conference, which is first overall and second amond 1A teams. East, 5-4 overall, fell to a 3-2 mark in the league which is second among the 2A schools with a game remaining.
HIGH POINT — Atkins edged High Point Central 13-8 on Friday in the last game of the season at Simeon Stadium for the Bison.
Central dropped to 1-8 and 1-5 in the Mid-State 3A Conference
RANDLEMAN — Randleman rolled past Trinity 70-0 in a PIedmont Athletic 1A/2A contest at Randleman. The Tigers led 56-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs drop to 4-5 and 0-4 in the conference.
GREENSBORO — Dudley romped past Southern Guilford 50-0 in a Mid-State 3A contest Friday at Southern.
The Storm slipped to 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
WINSTON-SALEM — Bishop McGuinness fell 34-14 at Northwest Piedmont 1A foe Winston-Salem Prep on Friday.
The Villains, who fell to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference, trailed 8-0 after the first quarter and 20-6 at halftime.
KERNERSVILLE — East Forsyth blanked Glenn 26-0 in a meeting of Central Piedmont 4A rivals Friday at Glenn. The Bobcats dropped to 3-6 and 2-4 in the league.