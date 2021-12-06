MIDWAY — Oak Grove kept the pressure on — both defensively and offensively.
The Grizzlies, forcing turnovers on defense and creating easy opportunities on offense, raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and pulled away to beat Glenn 57-30 in nonconference girls basketball Monday at Oak Grove.
In the boys game, Glenn, with its combination of shooting outside and size inside, extended its lead over the middle quarters and defeated Oak Grove 65-38.
“It was our pressure, I think,” Grizzlies girls coach Sissy Rausch said. “We were in a press to start. The pressure kind of set the tone, and we were making some shots early. And it was just continuing to make shots.
“When you’re coaching teenage girls, you never know who’s going to show up each night. So, the girls are doing a good job showing up, doing what we ask of them and stepping into roles that we need.”
Avery Ray had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Oak Grove (5-1), which led by double digits midway through the opening quarter. Zaire Jones added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
“I thought we worked together as a team really well,” said Ray, a 6-foot sophomore. “We got to play different roles — some got to pull up to a guard, some got to play post, which they wouldn’t normally play.”
The Grizzlies scored on six straight possessions early in the first quarter to lead 11-1. Oak Grove, which forced 10 turnovers in the opening quarter, led 15-3 heading to the second. Its lead hit 17 before it took a 29-15 lead into halftime.
“We really just wanted to pounce on them quickly,” Ray said. “We did that really well, and it just gave us momentum for the rest of the game.”
Oak Grove, rotating in its reserves through the second half, extended its lead to 29 midway through the fourth.
“We’re playing pretty darn well,” Rausch said. “We’re doing the things we need to do to win ballgames. We have Randleman tomorrow night, which was our loss from last week. We didn’t play well there, so we’re hoping our home court is a better feeling.”
Amyya Brown scored nine points while Ya’Naree Chatman-Wallace added seven to lead Glenn, which had an extended meeting in its locker room following the game. The Ladycats dipped to 4-3.
BOYS GAME
Justyce Wells, who hit four 3-pointers, and Chol Adichol, a 6-foot-7 forward, each scored 12 points to lead Glenn, which has played a difficult nonconference schedule that has included powerhouses Greensboro Day and Greenfield.
“We played pretty well,” Bobcats coach Jonathan Gainey said. “I just like the energy we brought. We had a lot of bench points. We always talk about scoring more points than the other team’s bench and we did that tonight.”
After a tight first quarter, Glenn (3-3) used an 8-0 spurt in the second to lead by seven and scored the final seven points of the quarter to lead 32-11 into halftime. The Bobcats then scored 16 straight in the third to lead by 25.
Their lead hovered around 20 the rest of the way.
“I think our strength is in the paint,” Gainey said. “We have four or five guys who can play the Nos. 4 and 5 positions — and that helps, especially when teams play zone. We don’t want to settle for jump shots. We want to use our size and our girth. And Justyce shot lights-out. It’s just about seeing the ball go through the net for him.”
Lane Kimmer scored 14 points to lead Oak Grove (0-6), which held a lead in the second quarter and were within single digits in the third. Luke Long added nine points as the Grizzlies just struggled during ill-timed stretches.
“Our guys continue to play their rear ends off,” Oak Grove coach Todd Rausch said. “They play really hard, really aggressive and very physical. A lot of the things we’re doing are what we’re trying to do. We’re just not knocking shots down.
“We’re getting the shots we want. But when we’re not hitting those shots, it’s hard to make everything else fall in line. … But I’m proud of the way they continue to fight and battle. Eventually, these shots are going to fall.”
Oak Grove plays again tonight at home against Randleman, while Glenn opens Central Piedmont 4A Conference play Friday at home against Parkland.
OAK GROVE GIRLS 57, GLENN 30
GHS 3 12 7 8 — 30
OG 15 14 16 12 — 57
GLENN
Brown 9, Chatman-Wallace 7, Fisher 4, Lamonte 3, Whaley 3, Al. Jessup 2, Ad. Jessup 2
OAK GROVE
Avery Ray 17, Zaire Jones 13, Long 9, Charles 6, Gadd 4, Kidder 3, Hardin 3, Floyd 2
GLENN BOYS 65, OAK GROVE 38
GHS 8 24 18 15 — 65
OG 6 15 8 9 — 38
GLENN
Justyce Wells 12, Chol Adichol 12, Anthony Davis 10, Phillips 5, Dixon 5, Scaggs 5, Neal 4, Redd 4, Harris 3, Jessup 2, Greene 2, Coleman 1
OAK GROVE
Lane Kimmer 14, Long 8, Stinson 7, Wan Leuvan 4, Song 2, Coleman 2, Frank 1