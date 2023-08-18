MIDWAY — Oak Grove raced to a sizable lead, then held on late to beat Southwest Guilford.
The Grizzlies — keyed by a number of big plays offensively — built a 20-point lead at halftime, matched off the Cowboys’ second-half outburst and won 49-30 in both teams’ nonconference football opener Friday at Oak Grove.
“Offensively I felt really good about some of the stuff we did,” said coach Rob Creason, in his first year leading Oak Grove. “We’re going to hang our hat on running the ball. We just keep chipping away at you and hopefully we’ll bust one. And a couple times we did that tonight.”
Karson Williams ran 15 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Grizzlies, coming off an undefeated regular season and a conference title last year. Connor Creech added six carries for 81 yards and a touchdown — plus three pass completions for 61 yards and a touchdown to Anthony Giantasio.
All seven of Oak Grove’s scores came on lengthy plays or came shortly after.
The Grizzlies scored twice in each of the first two quarters to lead 28-8 at halftime. The Cowboys — who struggled with 171 yards of penalties — faltered early but rallied in the second half to pull back within striking distance.
“We didn’t have a great first half,” Southwest coach Marlon White said. “Giving up 28 points in the first half set us back. We gave up some really big runs and we got gassed up front. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and fix it.”
Darius Hairston ran 16 times for 93 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, who had a blocked punt in the first half that led to a score and a recovered onside kick in the second half that keyed the comeback.
Corbin Wilson with five carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. Wilson also had three catches for 98 yards and a 82-yard touchdown, while Cam McCain added a rushing touchdown.
Both teams play at home next week. Oak Grove will face West Forsyth, while Southwest will take on R.J. Reynolds.
OAK GROVE 49, SW GUILFORD 30
FIRST QUARTER
OG — Williams 2 run (Daugherty kick), 10:24
SWG — Hairston 3 run (Hairston run), 5:00
OG — Williams 55 run (Daugherty kick), 2:22
SECOND QUARTER
OG — Creech 27 run (Daugherty kick), 11:00
OG — Barnes 54 run (Daugherty kick), 2:28
THIRD QUARTER
SWG — Wilson 24 run (Hairston run), 5:24
OG — Giantasio 40 pass from Creech (Daugherty kick), 3:34
FOURTH QUARTER
SWG — McCain 3 run (run failed), 11:19
OG — Williams 89 run (Daugherty kick), 6:57
SWG — Wilson 82 pass from Lloyd (McCain run), 5:58
OG — Creech 48 run (Daugherty kick), 4:12