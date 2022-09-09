HIGH POINT — There aren’t many area golfers more familiar with success than Marcy Newton.
Two USGA titles, a stellar career at North Carolina and over a decade on the LPGA Tour are plenty proof of that.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 2:54 am
In recent years, Newton has aimed to help more golfers on their own path playing the game. And now that includes coaching the girls golf team at Westchester Country Day School.
“It’s different — different than anything I’ve done,” she said with a smile following Tuesday’s season-opening match against Wesleyan Christian at Oak Hollow Golf Course.
“I’ve taught lessons for years. But having a group of younger girls — I love the fact that the girls want to play. When I was growing up, I played on the boys team. So, it’s definitely different, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Newton, who played at Ledford in the mid-1990s, has spent the last six years at Jamestown Park Golf Course as the assistant golf professional alongside Ross Sanderlin, the course’s PGA director of golf.
The opportunity arose when Devin McLemore, who helped grow the school’s girls golf program, stepped down last fall. And the prospect of helping a group of girls learn the game and work toward their goals is exciting, Newton said.
“I had been thinking that, with my career and the success I’ve had in the game, that I had more to offer,” she said. “When Adam (Schwartz, Westchester’s athletic director) approached me, I was like, ‘I’m not sure.’
“But I was thinking I’d love to lead some girls and hopefully a couple of them can go to college and play. So, I just felt like I had more to offer and to give and hopefully help them.”
Newton, whose family boasts a number of notable area golfers, had an outstanding amateur career highlighted by winning the U.S. Junior Girls Tournament title in 1995 and the U.S. Women’s Amateur title in 2000.
She was a two-time All-American with the Tar Heels, winning three events, and played 13 years on the LPGA Tour. She was just the sixth player to capture both the U.S. Junior Girls and U.S. Women’s Amateur titles (there are now eight). She shares those titles with a number of the game’s greats.
“Now that I’m out of it, I can look back on it and see how cool it is and what an accomplishment it is,” Newton said. “When I was playing on tour, I’d say, ‘Well, I never won,’ so I never felt like I was totally successful.
“But now I look at the fact that I was able to play with the best in the world for 13 years. All the experiences from that — and not just golf, but just life and seeing the world and different cultures — it’s very neat.
“And if I can pass that on to these girls, it’d be even greater.”
The Wildcats continue their season Monday against High Point Christian and Davidson Day at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood course.
