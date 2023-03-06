TRIAD – Trinity standout Dominic Payne and Thomasville coach Ann Ferguson earned top honors in the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s All-District awards announced Monday.
Payne was chosen Player of the Year while Ferguson was selected Coach of the Year in District 8.
Payne, a junior guard, averaged 27.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in helping the Bulldogs go 21-8, finish third in the PAC 1A/2A and reach the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
Ferguson, in her second year coaching the Thomasville boys, led the Bulldogs to a 24-6 record, a share of the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference regular-season championship and an appearance in the third round of the 1A state playoffs.
Ragsdale’s Kobe Parker; Southern Guilford’s Jamias Ferere and Jucqarie Love; T.W. Andrews’ DJ Jackson; and Bishop McGuinness’ Jamison Graves’ named second-team All-District 7.
In addition to Payne, Thomasville’s Janhri Luckey was named second-team while teammate Bryce McCoy and Oak Grove’s Max Van Weerdhuizen were selected third-team All-District 8.
On the girls side, Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan was first-team All-District 7, while, in District 8, Trinity’s Autumn Gentry and Oak Grove’s Zaire Jones were second-team and Oak Grove’s Trista Charles was third-team.