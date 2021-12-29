N.C. State may have gotten to take the Holiday Bowl trophy home with it on Wednesday, but whether it got the 10th win it so desperately wanted depends on who you ask.
N.C. State is claiming a forfeit victory in the canceled bowl game, but the NCAA will not officially recognize it because the game, by its rules, is a no contest, not a forfeit, after UCLA withdrew because of COVID-19 problems with its team.
N.C. state athletic director Boo Corrigan indicated Tuesday that the school would pay its coaches bonuses for 10 wins as called for in their contracts.
According to head coach Dave Doeren's contract, he is to receive a bonus of $50,000 for each win above seven – in other words $50,000 for eight wins, a total of $100,000 for nine, and $150,000 for 10.
In addition to Doeren's individual bonus, a 10th win adds an additional $100,000 for his assistant coaches. Their salary pool increased by $300,000 for winning nine games, so a 10th victory pushes the collective bonus to $400,000.
N.C. State has won as many as 10 games only once in school history, the 11-3 team in 2002 that completed its season with a victory over Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.
