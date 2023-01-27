RALEIGH — Two-time U.S. Open winner and former Ryder Cup participant Curtis Strange, college basketball coach Rick Barnes of HIckory and former University of North Carolina and pro basketball standout Jerry Stackhouse of Kinston are among the 15 selected for induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame this year.
The list includes three former NFL players — Donald Evans of Winston-Salem State; Jason Brown of Vance County and Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame selection; and Jeff Davis, who played at Grimsley and Clemson.
Others are golf course designer Tom Fazio, professional women’s golf pioneer Ellen Griffin, longtime Charlotte Observer motorsports and outdoors reporter Tom Higgins, Duke football standout Clarkston Hines, North Carolina A&T football legend Bob Jackson, N.C.State women’s basketball standout Trudi Lacey, former professional tennis player John Sadri, three-time Western Carolina NAIA basketball All-American Ronald Rogers and East Carolina’s all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball, Rosie Thompson.
Griffin, Higgins and Rogers are posthumous selections.
The class boosts the hall’s number of total members to 400. Induction ceremonies are slated April 21 at the Raleigh Convention Center. The hall is located in the North Carolina Museum of History.