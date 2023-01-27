RALEIGH — Two-time U.S. Open winner and former Ryder Cup participant Curtis Strange, college basketball coach Rick Barnes of HIckory and former University of North Carolina and pro basketball standout Jerry Stackhouse of Kinston are among the 15 selected for induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame this year.

The list includes three former NFL players — Donald Evans of Winston-Salem State; Jason Brown of Vance County and Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame selection; and Jeff Davis, who played at Grimsley and Clemson.

