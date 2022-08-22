Obit-Weiskopf

In this May 24, 1980, file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/File)

 STR

Tom Weiskopf's golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses.

Weiskopf died Saturday at his home in Big Sky, Montana, at the age of 79, his wife said. He was found to have pancreatic cancer in December 2020.

Trending Videos