KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace was so comfortable cruising around Kansas Speedway on Sunday that he told his team over the radio in the closing laps that he didn't want to know who was chasing him or how far back they might be.
He probably would have smiled knowing it was his boss.
Denny Hamlin managed to trim Wallace's lead down the stretch, but the co-owner with Michael Jordan of the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing ultimately ran out of time. Wallace took the checkered flag for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory, and made it back-to-back weeks that a non-playoff driver won a postseason race.
"I knew Denny was going to be strong," Wallace said after climbing out of his car. "It's cool to beat the boss, but man, we were just lights-out. Once we got to the lead, it was a lot of fun."
Wallace got around playoff contender Alex Bowman for the lead with 67 laps to go, then built a 2-second cushion over a parade of drivers in the title hunt, each trying to earn the win that would ensure their spot in the round of eight.
Hamlin wound up at the front of it, finishing second to climb into third in the playoff standings.
"I was driving as hard as I could," said Hamlin, who had no qualms about passing his own driver for the win. "Nothing will ever come free when you're driving for me. If you think I'm going to let you win, you better find another team."
Wallace, who became the 18th driver to reach victory lane this season, also won during last year's playoffs at Talladega, when he was likewise out of the title picture. And his victory Sunday came after Erik Jones, who also missed out on the postseason this year, won a chaotic race a week ago at Darlington.
Bell finished third and Bowman fourth with playoff outsider Martin Truex Jr. in fifth. William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez — all firmly in the playoff hunt — rounded out the top 10.
Bell was the only driver to clinch a spot in the next round on points. The other 11 are up for grabs heading to Bristol.ack.