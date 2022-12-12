NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sahith Theegala made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday as he and Tom Hoge closed with a 10-under 62 in fourballs and became the first rookie team to win the QBE Shootout in 11 years.

Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman each missed birdie putts from about 12 feet at Tiburon Golf Club that would have forced a playoff. They had a 65.

