INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett waved his cigar like a conductor's baton as he made his way through the confetti and cameras to the SoFi Stadium stage to celebrate his second straight national championship at Georgia.
The top player in Bennett's orchestra Monday night was Brock Bowers, and the California-born tight end made sweet music with his oh-so-Georgia quarterback to seize another title for these magnificent Bulldogs.
Bennett's remarkable connection with Bowers was on display throughout the Dawgs' 65-7 demolition of TCU, and that chemistry played a major role in making sure the Bulldogs became champions again.
"It's special," Bennett said. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us, and we just ran out of games. Nobody could."
Bowers finished with seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown from Bennett, including a 22-yard TD catch that firmly shut the door on the Horned Frogs in the third quarter of this epic blowout. Bennett passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns while running for two more scores.
Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of its growth into college football's most dominant program. He walked away early in the fourth quarter to a standing ovation from thousands of grateful Bulldogs fans during a timeout.
"Probably had the best game of his career, in my opinion," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "With some of the checks he made, some of the decisions he made, just really elite."
While Bennett's unlikely journey traces the path of the Bulldogs' recent past, Bowers epitomizes Georgia's present and future as a powerhouse team stacked with superb talents who have known nothing but championships for two incredible years.
Bennett is more than five years older than Bowers, but the quarterback has bridged that modest generation gap to form a partnership that got one last national showcase in Inglewood.
In the first half, Bennett became the first player in Georgia's lengthy history to rack up 4,000 total yards of offense over his career with plenty of help from Bowers. He also broke Aaron Murray's single-season yards passing record for the Bulldogs in the first half, an appropriate punctuation to a season in which the Bulldogs broke open offenses early with passing before running their way to victories.
Bennett is older than five starting quarterbacks for current NFL playoff teams and he finished 29-3 as a starter at Georgia. Bennett joined Matt Leinart and A.J. McCarron as the only quarterbacks to lead their teams to back-to-back national championships in the 21st century when Georgia became just the fourth team to repeat since 1980.
Meanwhile, TCU coach Sonny Dykes sensed something wasn't right with his team when they came into the locker room after pregame warmups for Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia.
It was just the start of what turned into a snowball effect that overwhelmed his team the rest of the night as the Horned Frogs' dream of turning into the princes of college football became a grim nightmare.
All the strengths that helped carry TCU to the title game were quickly taken away by Georgia in a 65-7 blowout loss at SoFi Stadium.
"You could sense some tension in the room (before the game). We haven't had that in the past. We've been pretty loose," Dykes said after his team finished 13-2 in what had been a storybook season. "The guys were really excited to play, really fired up to play. I thought we were probably just a little too fired up, maybe a little too emotional. And as a result did some things that we don't normally do. I just don't think we were in the state of mind that we needed to be in."
It was the most points TCU allowed in a game since a 70-35 loss at Texas Tech on Sept. 18, 2004.
Quarterback Max Duggan was under pressure most of the night, the defense was unable to keep the Bulldogs out of the end zone and three first-half turnovers contributed to Georgia opening a 38-7 lead at halftime. It was cruise control from there for the Bulldogs.
Dykes said it will take awhile to get over the sting of a huge loss, but with early freshmen enrollees starting classes next week, there won't be much of a break before preparing for next year.
"Obviously we didn't do a great job getting our guys prepared," Dykes said. "We've been on heck of a run, and it seemed like we just ran out of steam a little bit tonight. ... To come this far in a year is pretty remarkable, and got a lot of guys in that locker room that are hurting right now."