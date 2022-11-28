PORTLAND, Ore. — No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.
Caleb Love led the Tar Heels (5-2) with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Armando Bacot contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds in the second four-overtime game in North Carolina history. The other was a victory over Tulane in 1976.
"At the end of the day, Alabama made one more play than we did," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. "I walked in the locker room and a number of the guys had their head down and I told them to pick their head up. I'm just as disappointed (as the players) in terms of the final outcome, but I couldn't be any more proud about the way they competed."
Charles Bediako gave the Crimson Tide the lead for good on a layup with 26 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime.
The Tar Heels, who lost to Iowa State in the semifinals, led by as much as eight in the second half before Alabama came back to tie it. The Crimson Tide retook the lead on a pair of free throws with 2 minutes remaining, and later tied with another free throw with 51 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Crimson Tide were 16 for 38 (42.1%) from 3-point range, with Sears making seven.
The Tar Heels travel to Bloomington to face No. 11 Indiana on Wednesday.