LA QUINTA, Calif. — Hudson Swafford won The American Express for the second time in five years Sunday, breaking a late tie with an eagle and closing with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory.
Starting the final round on the PGA West Stadium Course, Swafford followed his eagle with a birdie on the par-3 17th to win by two over Tom Hoge.
Tied for the lead with Brian Harman and former British Open champion Francesco Molinari at 20 under, Swafford pulled ahead with a second shot to 8 feet for eagle on the par-5 16th. He then ran in a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th, and closed with an 8-foot par.
Molinari, playing for the first time in two months, bogeyed the 18th for a 68 and finished four shots behind.
Swafford finished at 23-under 265 in the three-course event for his third PGA Tour title. He also won in the desert in 2017 and took the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Hoge shot a 68. The 32-year-old from Fargo, North Dakota, missed a chance to win his first title in his 201st career start.
Lee Hodges, the 26-year-old from Alabama who shared the 54-hole lead with Paul Barjon, had a 70 and tied for third. Barjon shot 73 and finished 10th.
Patrick Cantlay, the FedEx Cup champion and 36-hole lead, was only 4 under on the weekend and finished ninth.
LPGA TOUR
ORLANDO, Fla. — Danielle Kang wasted no time making sure she didn't have another winless season. She capped off a strong weekend at Lake Nona by closing with a 4-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Kang ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of ther round to post the low score of a blustery, cool Sunday in Florida.
She finished at 16-under 272, three shots clear of Brooke Henderson of Canada, who shot 70.
Kang was the lone player to break 70 on both weekend days (69-68), and the only player to shoot in the 60s all four rounds.
For all her birdies, Kang's most important hole might have been a bogey on the 16th. She pulled her approach nearly into a penalty area and had to play away from the hole on a difficult bunker shot. She then two-putt from about 90 feet, converting a bogey putt from 10 feet.
Gaby Lopez had a 72 to finish third. Nelly Korda, the 54-hole leader and No. 1 player in women's golf, closed with a 75 to tie for fourth.
Former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe beat Annika Sorenstam to win the celebrity division.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
KA'UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii — Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker with a par on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for the third time.
Alker also closed with a birdie for a 66 to join Jimenez at 17-under 199. Alker had a birdie putt on the first playoff for the win. He missed, and then failed to save par from a bunker on the second extra hole in a tournament that finished Saturday.