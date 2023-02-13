Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hugs his mother, Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 

 Matt Slocum

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Super Bowl had something for everyone.

Long before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the biggest winner of this NFL season walked onto the field. Damar Hamlin came out to a rousing ovation during a pregame ceremony honoring the men and women who saved his life.

