CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have boasted the last few weeks about finding an identity on offense by playing smash-mouth football.
That identity was stolen on Sunday by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The run-happy Panthers, who racked up 223 yards on the ground in a 30-24 win at Seattle last week, were held to 21 yards rushing on 16 carries on Sunday — the fifth-lowest total in franchise history — in a 24-16 loss to the Steelers.
D'Onta Foreman, who has carried the load in the running game, was limited to 9 yards on 10 carries.
With no running game to lean on, Carolina’s play-action passing game was nullified and Sam Darnold only found the end zone once while being sacked four times.
The No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft made some nice throws at times, including going 6 of 7 for 92 yards on Carolina's lone touchdown drive, which culminated in a 5-yard toss to wide receiver D.J. Moore.
But the positive plays were few and far between.
The Panthers converted 4 of 11 third downs and settled for three field goals in the second half.
“On the offensive side of the ball, we couldn’t create any momentum,” Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said. “Didn’t establish the run game at all. We’ve got to do a much better job in our protection and giving Sam an opportunity to be able to go through his progressions to get down the field.”
Meanwhile Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky – the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, who played in college for the University of North Carolina – turned in one of the steadier performances of his NFL career, throwing for 179 yards and engineering three long touchdown drives.
"I know what I can do in this league," Trubisky said. "It feels good to be able to get this opportunity and come through and to have my teammates trust in me."
Trubisky was named the starter on Saturday after rookie Kenny Pickett was ruled out with a concussion.
Despite the loss, the Panthers (5-9) still control their own playoff destiny and will win the NFC South at 8-9 if they can beat Detroit, Tampa Bay and New Orleans to close the season. The Buccaneers (6-8) helped Carolina by losing at home to Cincinnati.
The Panthers play host to Detroit on Saturday.