BRISBANE, Australia — British Open champion Cameron Smith won the Australian PGA Championship on Sunday for the third time by closing with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory.
The final round at Royal Queensland was halted twice by electrical storms that sent players and about 10,000 fans searching for cover.
Jason Scrivener briefly caught Smith until falling back. He closed with a 67 and tied for second with Ryo Hisatsune (65).
Smith won for the fifth time this year, adding to titles won at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship, the British Open at St. Andrews and a LIV Golf event near Chicago.
He previously won the Australian PGA in 2017 and 2018. It was his first time competing at home since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — Dan Bradbury is a European tour winner in just three starts, closing with a 4-under 67 to give the Englishman a wire-to-wire victory in the Joburg Open.
Bradbury, who played first at tiny Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and then his final year at Florida State, won by three shots over Sami Valimaki of Finland (69).