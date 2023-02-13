SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.
Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor by two strokes on the Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory.
Last year, Scheffler won Phoenix for his first career title, then quickly added three more wins, including the Masters.
Scheffler made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 13th to break a tie with Taylor, then took a two-shot lead on the par-3 16th when he rolled in a 15-footer for par after hitting his tee shot far left on the stadium hole.
Scheffler birdied the par-4 17th and closed with a par to finish at 19-under 265. He earned $3.6 million from the $20 million purse in the second of the PGA Tour's new designated events, created to bring the top players together more often.
Taylor also finished with a 65. The Canadian bogeyed the 16th, missing a 7-footer after Scheffler holed his par putt.
Jon Rahm, who opened the year with consecutive victories in Hawaii and the California desert, was third at 14 under after a 68. He also was in position to take the No. 1 spot with a victory. Justin Thomas was fourth at 13 under after a 65. McIlroy tied for 32nd at 4 under.
RABAT, Morocco — Stephen Ames of Canada closed with an even-par 73 in a tough final round in Morocco and claimed a five-shot victory in the Trophy Hassan II for his third career title on the PGA Tour Champions.
It was the first time playing the tournament since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament ended on Saturday to give players more time to get to Florida for the next event.
Mark Hensby of Australia briefly challenged Ames in the final round. He was one shot behind, but after missing a short birdie attempt on the 12th hole, Hensby made double bogeys on the next two holes and Ames coasted to the win.
SINGAPORE — South Africa's Ockie Strydom shot 9-under 63 on Sunday and rallied for a one-shot victory over Sami Valimaki of Finland in the Singapore Classic on the European tour.
Strydom had the low round of the day at Laguna National Golf Resort Club and finished at 19-under 269 for his second win on the European tour. He won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa in December.
Valimaki, who started the final round two shots behind overnight leaders Jeung-hun Wang and Alejandro del Rey, shot a 6-under 66 to finish one stroke behind Strydom.
Tom McKibbin, a 20-year-old from Northern Ireland who led after the opening round with a 64, tied for 11th after a 71-71 weekend.