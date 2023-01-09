KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jon Rahm thinks he has played as well as anyone of late, and he has three victories worldwide in his last five tournaments to show for it.
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jon Rahm thinks he has played as well as anyone of late, and he has three victories worldwide in his last five tournaments to show for it.
The latest was one he never saw coming.
Never mind that Rahm was seven shots behind Collin Morikawa at the start of the final round in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Morikawa was playing so cleanly that he had yet to make a bogey at Kapalua.
"I'm going to need a small miracle," Rahm said, and then when the Spaniard made bogey on the opening hole he said, "I was going to need somewhat of a larger miracle."
He got it, with help from Morikawa.
Rahm certainly did his part with a 10-under 63, playing the final seven holes with four birdies and an eagle for a two-shot victory. But this was as much about Morikawa, who looked for so long like the sure winner until his wedges and putter — two areas he sought to improve — let him down.
The tournament flipped during a wild hour on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in what amounted to a seven-shot swing in four holes.
Rahm made three straight birdies and then ripped an 8-iron to 12 feet on the par-5 15th to 12 feet for an eagle. Morikawa was two groups behind him, now 67 holes without a bogey, when he had a Maui meltdown that put him in the PGA Tour record book.
Morikawa is the ninth player to lose a six-shot lead going into the final round.
From 25 yards away, he bladed a bunker shot over the 14th green. Facing a pitch up the steep slope to the par-5 15th, he muffed it. And his wedge to the 16th didn't carry the false front and ran 70 feet back to the fairway.
By then, it was too late. Morikawa's birdie on the 18th — his first on Sunday since the sixth hole — left him two shots behind, and the $1.5 million was no consolation.
"I'm going to take two days off and enjoy Hawaii a little bit more," Morikawa said. "It's not going to be as great, but it will still be good. My mind is already thinking about what we need to do. It's going to hurt, but I've got to get over it because we're still in the very early parts of the season."