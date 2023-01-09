Tournament Of Champions Golf

Jon Rahm holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event Sunday at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jon Rahm thinks he has played as well as anyone of late, and he has three victories worldwide in his last five tournaments to show for it.

The latest was one he never saw coming.

Trending Videos