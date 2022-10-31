SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Seamus Power did enough right and left all the mistakes to PGA Tour rookie Ben Griffin on Sunday to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for his second tour title.
Power took the lead for good with a 25-foot birdie putt at the 14th. A bogey on the final hole gave the Irishman a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Thomas Detry, who earlier had holed a bunker shot on the 18th for birdie and a 67.
But it was Griffin who had the best chance.
Just more than a year after Griffin was working as a loan officer, he had a shot at winning on the PGA Tour and going to the Masters. He started the back nine at Port Royal with back-to-back birdies, putting him at 5 under for the day and with a two-shot lead over Power.
And then it all fell apart. Griffin bogeyed four straight holes, followed by a double-bogey on the par-3 16th that effectively ended his chances.
The turning point came at the 14th when Griffin hooked his tee shot, had to take a penalty drop and make his third straight bogey, while Power holed his birdie putt for a two-shot swing and his first lead of the day.
Power was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 48 in the world. The victory moves him to No. 32.
DORAL, Fla. — Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin.
Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral on Sunday by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC.
Johnson (70), Reed (70), Talor Gooch (71) and Pat Perez (70) were a combined 7-under 281.