CHARLOTTE — Laviska Shenault was frustrated over being declared inactive for his first two games with the Carolina Panthers after being acquired in a late preseason trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But the third-year wide receiver took advantage of his first chance to play on Sunday in a big way.
Shenault caught a momentum-changing 67-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter, Marquis Haynes returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 22-14 to snap a nine-game losing streak.
"Knowing what I can bring to the table, it's hard not being able to do what you love to do," said Shenault, held out of the first two games while learning the playbook. "I bring a lot of skill to the team, and when I'm able to be free and go play, that's what you're gonna get."
Mayfield threw for 170 yards, Christian McCaffrey ran for 108 and Shenault had 90 yards receiving as the Panthers (1-2) won at home for the first time since beating the Saints 26-7 on Sept. 19, 2021.
While Mayfield just arrived in Carolina this year, he said that ending the losing streak "is a weight lifted off your shoulders."
Jameis Winston, playing with an injured back, completed 25 of 41 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while rookie Chris Olave had nine catches for 147 yards for a Saints wide receiver corps that lost Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Tre'Quan Smith to injuries in the second half.
Carolina's defense held Winston and the Saints scoreless for three quarters before Mark Ingram cut the lead to 13-7 with a 5-yard TD run early in the fourth.
But on the second play of the ensuing series, Shenault caught a pass in the flat, juked a defender and raced along the left sideline for a touchdown to give the Panthers some cushion with 12:06 left.
"I saw green," Shenault said. "I saw an opportunity that had to be snatched away by me. It felt so good."
Carolina's defense took it from there, intercepting Winston twice in the fourth quarter to put the game away.