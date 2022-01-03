The head coach of the Carolina Panthers wants more time to see quarterback Sam Darnold in action.
Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Darnold will likely start next week against the Buccaneers in the team’s season finale. Darnold started in the Panthers’ Week 17 loss to the Saints for the first time since cracking his shoulder blade in Week 9. Before that, quarterback Cam Newton had started the previous five games.
“I have no thoughts of changing,” Rhule said. “We’ve seen Cam. Seen all the good things to see what he could do. Chance for us to see where Sam is at. Started one game, would love to see his growth into the next game.”
Darnold is the only quarterback on the Panthers roster under contract next season. The team picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal before the season. He is owed $18.9 million next year.
Darnold was 17-of-26 passing for 132 yards and an interception against the Saints. He connected on his first nine passes but struggled to move the ball down field midway through the game.
When asked about Darnold’s performance, Rhule said he saw some good and bad.
The good, Rhule said, was Darnold making plays on the run and converting on third down. The Panthers were 6 of 14 (43%) on third-down conversions.
“Versus a really good secondary,” Rhule said. “I thought he made some big throws. I thought he did some things with his feet to help us.”
The bad, Rhule said, was Darnold holding onto the ball for too long. Darnold was sacked seven times Sunday. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was responsible for 3.5 sacks.
“There were times when his first progression was open and he’s kind of hanging onto his second progression, and sometimes that results in a sack,” Rhule said. “For him, as a young player, just taking what they give you can go a long way. I thought that game was a growth opportunity for him.”
As for Newton, who will be a free agent this offseason and will suit up Sunday for what will may be his final game in a Panthers uniform, Rhule said the coaches are still trying to figure how they will use him.
Newton played only one snap against the Saints, a five-yard run.
