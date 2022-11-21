BALTIMORE — Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield had just absorbed another defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, and it wasn't any easier to take than when he used to play for Cleveland.
Mayfield spent much of Sunday afternoon trying to avoid a variety of charging Ravens, and he wasn't often successful at it. Mayfield failed to get any help from the Panthers' running game, so he was forced to pass under duress for much of the game.
Mayfield threw two interceptions, was sacked three times and managed 196 yards passing in an ugly 13-3 defeat.
While with the Browns from 2018-21, Mayfield went 3-5 with nine interceptions against Baltimore.
This game provided him with an unwanted flashback to those dreary days in Cleveland.
Not only did the Panthers (3-8) manage only 205 yards and just 13 first downs, they committed three turnovers and were penalized nine times for 66 yards. Standout receiver DJ Moore was targeted only five times and finished with just three catches for 24 yards.
"I felt like everything was there for us and we didn't execute," Mayfield said.
Carolina was coming off a 25-15 win over Atlanta that appeared to mark a resurgence under interim coach Steve Wilks. But this outing was a huge step backward.
The defense did well enough. The offense did not.
There's a quarterback controversy brewing between Mayfield and Sam Darnold, but neither can be successful without support from the running game. The Panthers managed only 36 yards on 17 attempts against the Ravens, including only 24 yards from D'Onta Foreman.
Foreman ran for 130 yards against Atlanta, but on this day he was completely shut down.