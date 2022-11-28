PORTLAND, Ore. — Zach Edey and No. 24 Purdue shook off a slow start, and when No. 8 Duke tried to rally in the second half, the Boilermakers finished strong.
Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Purdue beat Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men's tournament.
The 7-foot-4 Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line. He was named tournament MVP.
"They have the most unique player in the country," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said of Edey. "He's a hard guy to prepare for because there's nobody else like him."
Duke (6-2) shot 36.2% (21 for 58) from the field. Tyres Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each had 14.
Ethan Morton had a steal and a dunk to help Purdue open a 58-41 lead with 15:37 left in the second half.
Duke countered with an 8-0 run, capped by two foul shots by Dariq Whitehead. But Caleb Furst made a layup and a jumper to help hold off the Blue Devils.
A hook by Edey and a 3-pointer by Fletcher Loyer made it 68-56 with 5:03 remaining.
Duke hosts Ohio State on Wednesday.