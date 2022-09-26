N.C. State-Clemson will be a battle of top 10 teams.
The Wolfpack moved up two spots to No. 10 in the latest AP poll, while the Tigers remained No. 5.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
N.C. State-Clemson will be a battle of top 10 teams.
The Wolfpack moved up two spots to No. 10 in the latest AP poll, while the Tigers remained No. 5.
The last time the Wolfpack was in the top 10 was Oct. 27, 2002, when it was No. 10.
Both N.C. State and Clemson are 4-0 entering Saturday's 7:30 p.m. ACC showdown that will be broadcast on ABC. ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to the Carolinas for the second time in three weeks.
N.C. State (4-0) hammered UConn as expected Saturday night, routing the FBS Huskies 41-10.
What wasn't expected was Texas Tech beating Texas, 37-34, in overtime. These are the same Texas Tech Red Raiders that N.C. State beat 27-14 a week earlier at Carter-Finley Stadium. That added to N.C. State's profile.
Oklahoma and Arkansas were top 10 teams that suffered losses on Saturday, clearing the way for N.C. State to move up. A home loss to Kansas State (41-34) caused Oklahoma to fall 12 spots to No. 18. Arkansas tumbled 10 spots after its 23-21 loss to Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.
The ACC lost a ranked team as Miami, at No. 25 last week, suffered a 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee, sending the Hurricanes out of the poll.
But the ACC gained another as Florida State (4-0) entered the poll for the first time since the start of the 2018 season.
Wake Forest (3-1) fell one spot to No. 22 after its 51-45 double-overtime loss at home to Clemson on Saturday.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.