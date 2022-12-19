DOHA, Qatar — When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world.
It can pay for the World Cup. And the world's best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DOHA, Qatar — When it comes to soccer, money can buy the world.
It can pay for the World Cup. And the world's best players. And it can bundle them all up into a perfect package and present it to a global audience of millions.
The power of money was on full display in the Qatari city of Lusail on Sunday as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to become world champion for the third time and end Lionel Messi's pursuit of the one major trophy that had eluded him in his storied career.
One of the most thrilling finals in the tournament's 92-year history finished 3-3 through extra time, with Messi scoring twice and Kylian Mbappé completing a hat trick.
"The match was completely insane," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said afterwards. "I know it's just a football game, a World Cup, and we shouldn't think any further, but in Argentina, football is not just football. We have to celebrate."
In the end it was not a bad return for Qatar, which spent an estimated $200 billion on staging soccer's most prestigious event.
Hundreds of millions more have been paid out to take superstars Messi and Mbappé to Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain.
And here, on the sport's biggest stage of all, was the perfect finale as far as the oil-and-gas rich emirate was concerned.
On a temporary stage in the middle of the field, Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, gave Messi a Qatari ceremonial robe to wear over his Argentina shirt for the traditional World Cup trophy lift.
Messi was beaming with pride as he tenderly kissed the cup of solid gold. But it is arguably the host country that could consider itself the biggest winner after a tournament that appeared to demonstrate the effectiveness of so-called sportswashing, a term referring to countries or organizations trying to use sports to repair reputational damage.
After widespread criticism about its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers leading up to the event, the focus switched to soccer as the tournament progressed. By Sunday's final, the narrative was fixed on Messi's mission to emulate Argentina great Diego Maradona by leading his country to a World Cup title.
The subplot was France's bid to become the first team to win the trophy back-to-back since Brazil and Pele in 1958 and '62.
At 35, Messi was the story of what is likely his last World Cup, and the narrative became more compelling with every win, every goal and every assist that provided flashes of the brilliance he produced with more regularity during his peak years.
That the final developed into a personal duel between him and PSG teammate Mbappé added another thread to a captivating contest.
Mbappé is the natural heir to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer's next superstar, and he scored the fist hat trick in a World Cup final in 56 years.
He was also the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals, ensuring another of Qatar's great investments was on the podium to collect a trophy in the end.
But the enduring image of a World Cup was one of the world's greatest ever players, in traditional Qatari dress, lifting the sport's biggest prize of all.