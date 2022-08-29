ATLANTA — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time.
McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73.
Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with the FedEx Cup title. Instead, his entry in the record book was tying a PGA Tour record for losing the largest 54-hole lead. The last one to do that was Dustin Johnson in 2017 at the HSBC Champions.
Sungjae Im fell back with a double bogey on the 14th hole and still managed a 66 to tie for second with Scheffler. Scheffler and Im each won $5.75 million.
McIlroy won the FedEx Cup in 2016 in a playoff. He won the FedEx Cup again in 2019, the first year of a staggered start.
OTTAWA, Ontario — Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women's Open for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi.
The 32-year-old Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club after opening with a course-record 62. She's the fourth South African winner on the LPGA Tour, following Sally Little, Lee-Anne Pace and Ashleigh Buhai — the British Women's Open champion this year.
Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67.
Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall.
The 55-year-old Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 — rebounding from a bogey on the 12th with four straight birdies — for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley.
Stricker also won the major Regions Tradition in May in Alabama.
Quigley finished with a 68. Jeff Maggert was third at 13 under after a 65.
KETTERING, Ohio — Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women's Open for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 on a day when no one broke par for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley.
The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club's South Course. She also won the 1993 U.S. Women's Amateur and 1994 U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links.
Lindley shot a 74. Catriona Matthew shot a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson (76).
CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Thriston Lawrence won the European Masters with a par on the first playoff hole to beat Matt Wallace, who missed a 5-foot putt.
The 25-year-old Lawrence won his second title on the European tour this season to add to the opening Joburg Open in his native South Africa last November.
Starting the day with a three-shot lead, Lawrence carded a 1-under 69 for an 18-under total of 262 at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.
Wallace, playing in the group ahead, fired a bogey-free round of 66 to go into his third career playoff. He won the previous two in 2018.