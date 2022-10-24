RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina.
Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory.
McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the 23rd time on the PGA Tour and 31st time worldwide.
It was his ninth time reaching No. 1 in the world, behind only Tiger Woods and Greg Norman (both 11) in getting to the top of the ranking the most times.
McIlroy won the CJ Cup for the second straight time.
Kitayama overcame an early two-shot deficit and was tied for the lead until McIlroy took over with a 15-foot birdie on the 14th.
WONJU, South Korea — Lydia Ko won her 18th career LPGA title in the country of her birth after a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday.
Ko finished the South Korea-based tournament with a 21-under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3-under 69. Ko was born in Seoul and moved to New Zealand as a child.
Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament-record 9-under 63 on the first day and led by one going into the final round, ended up fourth following a 2-over 74. She needed to win to reach No. 1 in the women's world ranking.
RICHMOND, Va. — Steven Alker birdied three straight holes to break out of a late four-way tie for the lead on Sunday and won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the opening event in the Charles Schwab Cup postseason on the PGA Tour Champions.
Alker, who started the tournament as the Schwab Cup leader in the three-event finish to the season, made birdies at Nos. 15, 16 and 17 and beat K.J. Choi by one shot for his fourth victory of the season. That ties Steve Stricker for the most on the tour this year.