CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield was disappointed, not distraught, after the Carolina Panthers' 26-24 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield came up short Sunday in game that was billed as the "Baker Bowl" — his ultimate shot at revenge against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018 only to kick him to the curb earlier this offseason in favor of since-suspended star Deshaun Watson.

