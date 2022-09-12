CHARLOTTE — Baker Mayfield was disappointed, not distraught, after the Carolina Panthers' 26-24 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Mayfield came up short Sunday in game that was billed as the "Baker Bowl" — his ultimate shot at revenge against the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018 only to kick him to the curb earlier this offseason in favor of since-suspended star Deshaun Watson.
"Everybody made this out to be the Super Bowl, but despite what everyone is going to make this, there are 16 more games," Mayfield said. "There was a lot of anticipation, but we're going to flush this and learn from it and be better from it."
Mayfield pointed the finger at himself for the offense's slow start.
Carolina managed just 13 yards in its first five possessions to dig a 14-0 hole. Mayfield didn't help matters as he bobbled a shotgun snap, had throws tipped at the line of scrimmage, drew a delay of game penalty and threw an interception that led to the Browns' first touchdown.
Still, he rallied the Panthers from 13 points down in the fourth quarter and positioned his team for a win after leading a 64-yard drive that resulted in a 34-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro to give Carolina a 24-23 lead with 1:13 left in the game.
Rookie Cade York's 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left spoiled that effort.
Mayfield finished the game 16 of 27 for 235 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception. He also ran for a 7-yard touchdown.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he liked what he saw from his new quarterback after the slow start.
"He, like the rest of our offense, just kind of settled down," Rhule said. "A lot of little things got in the way in the first half. We were in a lot of third-and-longs, and it was not a good half."
Mayfield said he'll have to study the tape to see if he felt the Panthers got too conservative on their final drive.
After scoring touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, the Panthers moved to the Cleveland 14 with 1:27 left. But Mayfield fumbled the shotgun snap on first down and had to jump on the loose ball, costing the team a down.
The Panthers then ran Christian McCaffrey twice, losing 1 yard before settling for the field goal.