AVONDALE, Ariz. — Penske Perfect.
From the first NASCAR race with the new Next Gen car, the Daytona 500, the IndyCar championship and now the NASCAR Cup title, it's been about as close to a perfect season as possible for Roger Penske.
Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship on Sunday with a victory in the winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway — a win that gave Penske the Cup title and IndyCar title in the same season for the first time in 31 attempts.
"Joey did a great job, and for us to have two championships in the same year, that's what we're here for," Penske said.
It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a January win in an exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the debut of the Next Gen car. Less than a month later, rookie teammate Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 on Penske's 85th birthday.
Will Power added the IndyCar championship to the Team Penske trophy case in September, and Logano's dominating run Sunday closed out the banner year for the organization.
"I knew going into this thing that we're going to win the championship. I told the guys we were the favorite from Daytona, and we truly believed it, and that's the difference," Logano said. "I had a good team with a bunch of confidence, and we had all the reason in the world to be confident. I've never been truly this ready for a championship race, and yeah, we did it, man. I can't believe it."