LAS VEGAS — Team Penske has a shot at two major championships this year — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR's title-deciding finale with a win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"We're racing for a championship! Let's go!" Logano screamed to the crowd. "All you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we've got the team to do it. I don't see why we can't win at this point."

