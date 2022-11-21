WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Washington Wizards, after watching star Bradley Beal limp off in the last minute, beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night.
Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended after taking a knee to the thigh.
Beal received extensive treatment after the game and did not meet with reporters, but his limp remained in the locker room. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Beal will be re-evaluated Monday.
All five Washington starters scored in double figures. The Wizards have won six of seven.
Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 23 points. Gordon Hayward added 18 points. The Hornets have lost 11 of 12.
"We have to have physicality every night," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said.
An 18-point third-quarter slog by Washington allowed Charlotte to take a two-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Wizards' offense declined from potent to middling to stifled in the first three quarters — they scored 35, 24, and 18 points from the first to the third periods.
But an eight-point burst from Kuzma helped the Wizards to a quick 88-81 lead to open the fourth. Washington's lead fluctuated throughout the quarter before it hung on after Terry Rozier cut the lead to two with 9.8 seconds to play.
Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) was out Sunday, as expected. Ball has played in just three of the Hornets' 18 games this season.
The Hornets host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.