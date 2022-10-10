LAS VEGAS — Tom Kim closed with a 5-under 67 and completed a bogey-free week in Las Vegas to win the Shriners Children's Open when Patrick Cantlay fell apart on the final hole Sunday.
Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21. The 20-year-old South Korean won the Wyndham Championship in August to earn a tour card, and he's been soaring ever since.
But he needed some help from Cantlay, who could have gone to No. 2 in the world with a win at the TPC Summerlin.
They traded birdies along the back nine and came to the par-4 18th hole tied for the lead when it all fell apart for Cantlay. He was first to play and hooked a 3-wood left of the fairway into a desert bush in a ravine.
Kim belted driver into the fairway and by the time he finally played his second shot to the green, Cantlay was lying four in the bottom of the pond.
Cantlay tried blasting out of the bush to no avail. He took a penalty drop. He then hit out of the desert sand and into the pond. Cantlay finished with a 35-foot putt for triple bogey for a 69 that gave him a share of second place with Matthew NeSmith (66).
CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.
Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch.
She ended up winning by one over former U.S. Women's Open champion Yuka Saso, who closed with a 66.
BANGKOK — Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed.
Lopez-Chacarra had a 54-hole score of 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.
Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.
Lopez-Chacarra, who turned professional to play on the LIV series, won $4 million. He earned an additional $750,000 through his team victory.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Steve Stricker followed his plan to perfection until the final hole, and by then it didn't matter. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends, his fourth PGA Tour Champions title this year.
Staked to a three-shot lead, Stricker played it conservatively at Timuquana Country Club, a Donald Ross design with crowned greens and trouble on all sides.
The objective was to score on the par 5s, and he birdied them all. He also wanted to keep bogeys off his card, and he nearly made it. Leading by three shots, he chunked an 8-iron short of the green, pitched just over the back and made his only bogey of the weekend.
He finished at 14-under 202 in winning for the third time in his last four spots. Harrison Frazar closed with a 65 to finish alone in second, which gets him into the PGA Tour Champions event next week in North Carolina.