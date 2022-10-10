LAS VEGAS — Tom Kim closed with a 5-under 67 and completed a bogey-free week in Las Vegas to win the Shriners Children's Open when Patrick Cantlay fell apart on the final hole Sunday.

Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice on the PGA Tour before turning 21. The 20-year-old South Korean won the Wyndham Championship in August to earn a tour card, and he's been soaring ever since.

