HONOLULU — Si Woo Kim brought a sleepy Sony Open to life Sunday with a birdie-birdie finish that gave him a 6-under 64 and a one-shot victory over Hayden Buckley.
Kim started the day three shots behind and finally caught up late in the round. But then Buckley holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to regain the lead, and Kim was in the group ahead of him in the rough just over the green at the par-3 17th.
Kim heard the cheer from Buckley's birdie and then produced a moment of his own. He chipped in from just under 30 feet to tie Buckley again.
On the par-5 closing hole, Kim's shot from 236 yards in a fairway bunker tumbled across the dry, fast turf of Waialae Country Club and onto the green. He took two putts from 40 feet for birdie, and then had to wait.
Buckley's approach from the right collar came out flat and to the right, leaving a tough pitch up the slope to a pin in the back right. It rolled out some 12 feet, and the birdie putt to force a playoff narrowly missed.
Kim won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, his first since The American Express in the California desert two years ago. He finished at 18-under 262 after a 64-64 weekend.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Continental Europe won the Hero Cup by beating Britain and Ireland 14½-10½ on Sunday, with Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez and Nicolai Hojgaard among those to star for the victorious team and push their credentials for the Ryder Cup.
The renewal of the competition — formerly called The Seve Trophy — is giving European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald a chance to assess players under match-play pressure ahead of the contest with the United States outside Rome in September.
Continental Europe led 8 1/2-6 1/2 after Saturday's foursomes and dominated the singles, starting with Molinari — the victorious captain — taking down Shane Lowry, the highest-ranked player in the event, in the first match with a 3&2 win.
Molinari finished with 3 1/2 points like Perez, who beat Jordan Smith 4&2, and Hojgaard, who had a 1-up win over Seamus Power.
Continental Europe's win was confirmed by Adrien Meronk's 1-up win over Callum Shinkwin, ensuring the team reached 13 points — the target needed for victory.