AVONDALE, Ariz. — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.
Joe Gibbs now has lost both of his sons. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and was also 49 at the time of his death. Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.
NASCAR held a moment of silence for Coy Gibbs before the start of the Cup championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where JGR's Christopher Bell was racing for the title. Kyle Busch, in his final race after 15 years with the team, was crying on pit road before the start of the race.
Ty Gibbs had been scheduled to drive the No. 23 for 23XI Racing but was replaced by Daniel Hemric. Jackson Gibbs, son of the late J.D. Gibbs, was on Bell's pit crew Sunday and worked the race.
Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity title on Saturday and is soon expected to be named Kyle Busch's replacement at JGR.
Coy Gibbs was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and lived in Cornelius with his wife, Heather, and four children.