POTOMAC, Md. — Max Homa played solid, steady golf during a week of cold, wet conditions and a back-and-forth Sunday duel with Keegan Bradley, closing with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Homa, who finished at 8-under 272 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, won for the fourth time in his career and third time in the last 15 months.
Homa, who also won the season opener in Napa, California, joins Scottie Scheffler (four), Hideki Matsuyama (two), Sam Burns (two) and Cameron Smith (two) as multiple winners on tour this season. He moves to No. 6 in the Presidents Cup for the September matches at Quail Hollow.
Homa got his first career win in 2019 at Quail Hollow, which took the year off as Wells Fargo host because of the Presidents Cup. TPC Potomac, which last held a tour event in 2018, filled in ably despite torrential rain on Friday and Saturday and unseasonably cold temperatures most of the week.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
DULUTH, Ga. — Steve Flesch rallied from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, his second title at the TPC Sugarloaf.
Flesch finished at 11-under 205. Flesch also won this tournament in 2018, his only other win on the PGA Tour Champions.
David Toms (70) finished one shot behind along with Padraig Harrington (64) and Fred Couples, who birdied the last hole for a 66. Harrington had a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole that missed.