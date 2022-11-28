WINSTON-SALEM — Cameron Hildreth had a triple-double, Damari Monsanto scored 20 points, and Wake Forest beat up on Hampton from the start in a 97-70 victory on Saturday.

Hildreth had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Andrew Carr and Tyree Appleby scored 17 points each for the Demon Deacons (6-1). Monsanto finished 6-of-8 from 3-point distance.

