PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that's about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going into the final round at El Camaleon, had the lead reduced to three when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the par-5 fifth hole. He responded with three straight birdies, and no one got closer than four shots the rest of the way.
Henley won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, and the first time since the Houston Open five years ago.
Henley finished at 23-under 261 to tie the tournament record. He came into the final round as the only player who had not made a bogey all week.
Brian Harman closed with a 66 to finish alone in second, while the group five shots behind included Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Seamus Power of Ireland, who was coming off a victory last week in Bermuda.
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bernhard Langer broke his own record as the oldest winner on the PGA Tour Champions with a 6-under 66 for a six-shot victory Sunday in the TimberTech Championship, leaving the 65-year-old German one win away from matching the career record.
Langer started the final round with a one-shot lead, was caught briefly by Paul Goydos and then pulled away from the younger crowd, which for him means just about everyone.
Langer now has 44 career victories on the 50-and-older circuit, one away from matching the record Hale Irwin set from 1995 to 2007.
SHIGA, Japan — Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title Sunday with a 7-under 65 to win the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65.
Linn Grant was a third, five shots off the pace after a 67.
Dryburgh, who also carded a 65 in the third round, finished 20-under 268 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan. The 29-year-old Dryburgh finished with four birdies in her last six holes, including at the 18th, for a bogey-free day.