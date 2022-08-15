CHARLOTTE — Just when it seemed time to write off Kevin Harvick, at least for this season, the old man of the garage has figured out how to win again. He has two victories in eight days — after snapping a 65-race losing streak dating to 2020 — and all the momentum headed into the playoffs.
If you counted Harvick out, he's now demanding a correction.
"It's kind of like when they put those small boxes in the newspaper where they have to correct their story and you can't hardly read them. I feel like a lot of you should put those at the bottom of your story. I get great gratification out of that," Harvick said after winning Sunday at Richmond Raceway.
His resurgence has saved his season.
After winning a career-high nine races in 2020, Harvick disappeared. He went winless last season for the first time since 2009 and only the fourth time in 22 Cup seasons.
This year, he seemed slow to grasp NASCAR's new Next Gen car as a slew of new faces raced their way to victory lane. The Cup Series so far has five first-time winners this season, the playoff grid filling fast with fresh new names, and Harvick found himself in a vulnerable spot headed into the final month to qualify for one of the 16 playoff berths.
His much-needed first win came Aug. 7 at Michigan, followed by Sunday's win at Richmond, making Harvick the only back-to-back race winner this season.
"At this point, a win's a win, right? I think we were 0-for-65 and we've done nothing different, and here we are two weeks in a row. That's racin', right?" Harvick said.
The 60th Cup victory of his career tied Harvick with Kyle Busch for ninth all-time in NASCAR. Next up on the list? The late Dale Earnhardt in eighth at 76 career victories.
To have Earnhardt in reach brings Harvick full circle: He replaced Earnhardt following Earnhardt's fatal 2001 crash in the Daytona 500.
Now that he's proven to still be competitive at age 46, Harvick is a serious threat for a second Cup championship.
And that's very good for NASCAR.
The late push forces the competition to take note of Harvick's potential. And the first round favors Harvick, who has a combined nine career victories at Darlington, Kansas and Bristol, the first three tracks in the playoffs.