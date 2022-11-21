HARTFORD, Conn. — Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies got a scare prior to Sunday's game, then took the court and beat another top-10 opponent.
Fudd matched her career-high with 32 points and No. 5 UConn toppled 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69.
The day started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. She was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taken off on a stretcher. The 63-year-old waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court.
"CD is good. everything tested out pretty good," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said of Dailey, who was taken to a hospital. "There's nothing serious. nothing threatening. She's alert and awake. She's going to be going home soon. So she's good."
The UConn players were shaken and tearing up as they went back to the locker room as the start of the game was delayed 10 minutes.
Auriemma said he wasn't sure what to expect when the team returned to the court for the game but was "prepared for anything."
UConn (3-0) scored the first nine points en route to a 23-13 lead after one quarter. Fudd had 11 points in the period and 22 at the half as the Huskies led 40-33.
Diamond Johnson kept the Wolfpack in the game with 13 points in the opening 20 minutes.
"We had 19 turnovers. nine assists. That's not team basketball," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. "We got to figure that out."
Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack (4-1).
The game was a rematch of the team's double-OT thriller in the Elite Eight of last season's NCAA Tournament that was played down Interstate 95 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
North Carolina State plays Vanderbilt in the Cancun Challenge on Thursday.