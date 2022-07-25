High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.