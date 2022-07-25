BLAINE, Minn. — Tony Finau erased a five-shot deficit with 11 holes to play with a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three shots for his second PGA Tour title in the last year.

Finau received plenty of help from Scott Piercy, who fell out of the lead with a triple bogey on the 14th hole and shot 41 on the back nine for a closing 76.

