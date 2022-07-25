LONG POND, Pa. — The siren at the Dawsonville, Georgia, pool hall that sounds whenever Chase Elliott wins a race went off Sunday night without the hometown star ever leading a lap at Pocono Raceway.
"Winner, winner Joe Gibbs Racing are cheaters!" the Dawsonville Pool Room tweeted.
In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.
Elliott shot up from third place, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver was awarded his fourth victory of the season. He never led a lap in the No. 9 Chevrolet — and his car also was inspected by NASCAR.
Hamlin lost what would have been his record seventh victory at Pocono and his third win of the season. Busch led a race-high 63 laps.
NASCAR said the last time it disqualified an apparent winner was April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis' victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.
"We were shocked to learn of the infraction that caused our two cars to fail NASCAR's post-race technical inspection," Joe Gibbs said in a statement. "We plan to review every part of the process that led to this situation."
The penalties can be appealed and both Toyotas were sent to NASCAR's research and development center in North Carolina for further evaluation. NASCAR said the infractions were not caught in the pre-race inspection because the wrap was not removed from the cars until after the race.
"There was some issues discovered that affect aero in the vehicle," NASCAR Cup Series managing director Brad Moran said. "There really was no reason why there was some material that was somewhere it shouldn't have been. And that does basically come down to a DQ."
Moran said the parts in question were the front fascia — essentially the nose cone — and final decisions "should be sorted out by next week."
Moran said the inspection "rules have tightened up" with the introduction this season of a new car. NASCAR's newest version is pretty much a kit car. Teams get all the same pieces from varying vendors and have detailed instructions regarding how to put it together.
"We don't want to be here talking about this problem," Moran said. "But the teams and the owners and everybody was well aware that this new car was going to be kept with some pretty tight tolerances. There's some areas that all the teams are well aware that we can not go down the path that we had in the past with the other car."