CHARLOTTE — Kyle Larson has just two wins this season, and both came at the expense of teammate Chase Elliott.
The relationship between NASCAR's last two Cup champions seemed precarious Sunday night at Watkins Glen International as Larson celebrated in victory lane while Elliott sought out team leadership for what appeared to be an animated conversation.
The 2020 Cup champion and NASCAR's most popular driver had just clinched the regular-season title, but Elliott had dominated the race and might have picked up his fifth win of the year had Larson not muscled his way past his teammate on the final restart.
Larson forced Elliott to miss the corner and slide back into traffic, all while Larson skirted away to his first victory since February at Fontana. He ran Elliott into the wall to win that race.
"I am not proud of it," Larson said upon climbing from his car Sunday. "I don't like to do that. But in that moment, that was my only shot to win. I haven't won a lot this year. I felt like I did what I had to do to benefit our playoffs."
Elliott, meanwhile, was locked in a conversation with Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick and vice chairman Jeff Gordon. Elliott appeared to do most of the talking, and after he walked away, he had little to offer in interviews about the finish of the race or his regular-season title.
"Just a huge congratulations to Kyle and everybody on the 5 team. Congratulations to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for getting another win," was Elliott's first response.
Larson said he expected a conversation between the two at the Hendrick competition meeting. What would Elliott have to say?
"Congratulations. He did a great job. Seriously, they deserve it," Elliott said.
And what about Rick Hendrick, did he offer any words of consolation as one of his drivers celebrated and the other stewed? Elliott refused to bite.
"Like I said, always good to see HMS win," Elliott said. "The boss deserves all the wins, all the great things that go on with this company. Proud of that. Looking forward to next week."
Elliott on multiple references looked ahead to Bristol — apparently so angry in the moment that he forgot the regular-season finale Saturday night is at Daytona International Speedway. The Cup Series doesn't race at Bristol until Sept. 17 in the first-round playoff elimination race.
Hendrick is unlikely to let it fester — don't forget, HMS actually has all four of its drivers in the 16-driver playoff field — and the boss has long preached that ships are typically sunk from within.