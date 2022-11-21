CHAPEL HILL — Not being perfect was fine with No. 1 North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL — Not being perfect was fine with No. 1 North Carolina.
What matters to the Tar Heels is getting better.
RJ Davis scored 21 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and a career-best 23 rebounds and No. 1 North Carolina defeated James Madison 80-64 on Sunday.
"We're not going to be perfect all the time," Bacot said. "One thing we're not going to do is quit."
Pete Nance added 11 points and Leaky Black had 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels (4-0), who got off a slow second half while concluding a four-game homestand.
Takal Molson scored 19 points in James Madison's first game against a top-ranked team in nearly 32 years. Mezie Offurum had 12 points, Julien Wooden added 11 and Vado Morse finished with 10 for the Dukes (4-1).
North Carolina built a 21-point first-half lead to take control early before holding a 45-26 advantage at halftime.
The Dukes, who averaged 105.1 points in four romps, didn't reach the 50-point mark until less than 7 1/2 minutes remained in the game.
North Carolina's lead was cut to 49-40 shortly after the Dukes put together a 12-2 run to begin the second half.
Bacot, a senior, had a first-half double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Coach Hubert Davis said the Tar Heels had three spirited practices leading to this game. He saw progress Sunday.
"I just felt like we could do it better consistently," he said. "I told the (assistant) coaches that I think we took a step forward."
North Carolina plays Thursday against Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.