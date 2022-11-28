CHARLOTTE — Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers.
CHARLOTTE — Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers.
It finally came on Sunday, and he made the most of it.
Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game since Jan. 9, helping the Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10 and keep their modest playoff hopes alive heading into a bye week. Carolina (4-8) is last in the woeful NFC South but only 1 1/2 games behind division-leading Tampa Bay.
Darnold completed 11 of 19 passes for 164 yards without a turnover in his first game since losing the starting job to Baker Mayfield in training camp and then suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason. He's the third QB to start this season for the Panthers, joining Mayfield and P.J. Walker.
"Once I got my feet wet out there and threw my first completion I felt like it was smooth sailing, especially given the way we were running the football," Darnold said.
The Panthers finished with 185 yards on the ground, getting 113 on 24 carries from D'Onta Foreman — his fourth 100-yard rushing performance in the last six games. That allowed Carolina to use the play-action pass effectively, and Darnold hooked up four times with D.J. Moore for 103 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown.
Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said he liked Darnold's ability to manage the game and take check-down opportunities.
"I loved how he was able to get outside of the pocket and try to win with his feet and still have his eyes down the field to execute," Wilks said.
Carolina's defense limited Russell Wilson to 19 of 35 passing for 142 yards and sacked him three times, sending the Broncos (3-8) to their seventh loss in eight games. Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns had two sacks of Wilson, including a forced fumble, and he tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage to end another drive.
The Panthers put the game away early in the fourth quarter when Darnold hit Moore in stride on a 52-yard bomb along the right sideline, setting up a 26-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro to make it a three-possession game.
After a bye this coming week, the Panthers visit Seattle on Dec. 11.