CHARLOTTE — Kyler Murray can't explain why the Arizona Cardinals continue to start games slowly.
He's just glad they managed a strong finish on Sunday.
Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added another score on the ground as the Cardinals overcame another lackluster first half, rallying with 16 fourth-quarter points to beat the Carolina Panthers 26-16.
Arizona (2-2) has been outscored 66-16 in the first half this season.
"It can't last forever," Murray said. "I'm confident we can figure it out. It's just about us being better."
Marquise Brown caught a 23-yard touchdown, Zach Ertz hauled in a 2-yard TD catch and Murray ran for a 4-yard score as the Cardinals held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession and beat the Panthers for the first time in the last seven meetings.
Arizona's defense frustrated Baker Mayfield, forcing three turnovers by the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.
The 6-foot-1 Mayfield had five passes batted at the line of scrimmage and was off the mark on several other throws. He's had an NFL-high 11 passes batted down.
After a fourth deflection ended a fourth-quarter drive, Mayfield punched the air in frustration as boos erupted from the Bank of America Stadium crowd.
"I don't care about the fact that our fans are booing, or what's going on," Mayfield said. "When we figure it out and we win, it's still going to be just us in the locker room — and that's all we care about."
Mayfield has completed 54.7% of his passes this season with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He came into the weekend second-to-last in the league in total quarterback rating and Sunday's effort isn't going to help.
After the game, coach Matt Rhule was asked if the Panthers might consider benching Mayfield for Sam Darnold, who is eligible to come off injured reserve this week after missing four games with an ankle injury.
"I don't have any thoughts about anything moving forward," Rhule said. "We're going to go back and watch the tape and try to get these things corrected. Usually on Mondays I can give you better answers of what we will do going forward."
The Panthers had won 14 of 19 overall against the Cardinals coming into the game, including the past six by an average margin of 35-17. But the Panthers were 2 of 10 on third downs and couldn't get anything going on offense.