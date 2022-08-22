WILMINGTON, Del. — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings.

Cantlay became the first player to win the BMW Championship back-to-back since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. This was on a different course, and he didn't have to go six playoff holes. He also doesn't have the FedEx Cup lead going to the finale next week at East Lake.

